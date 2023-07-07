GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIA. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in GigCapital5 by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GigCapital5 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.