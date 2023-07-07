GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.