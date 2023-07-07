Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

