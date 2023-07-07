Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.56 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

