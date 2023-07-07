Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.56 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.