G999 24 Hour Volume Hits $299.05 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $299.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

