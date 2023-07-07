FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 1.7% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 32,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.