Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 2,767.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.97%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

