Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FTCO traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 6.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,071. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.52.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

