Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:FTCO traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 6.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,071. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.52.
About Fortitude Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.