Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.21. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 64,206 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.