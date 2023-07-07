First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.26.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock traded up C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$31.92. 576,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,364. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$36.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5832472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.