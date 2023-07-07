Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 2,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 2,186,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 168.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,076,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $11,316,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 690,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

