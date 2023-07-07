Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 169,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 353,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Farmmi Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.