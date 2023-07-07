FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Up 19.2%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
FAR Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About FAR
FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.
Featured Articles
