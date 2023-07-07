Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

See Also

