Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $71,679.63 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
MRAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 62,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.99.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
