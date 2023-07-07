Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $71,679.63 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 62,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

