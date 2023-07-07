Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Trading Up 0.1%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 70,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,872,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

