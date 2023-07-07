EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,265 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $14,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,298,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,798,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

