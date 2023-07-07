Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,004,166 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.58.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

