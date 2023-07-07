Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,763,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.24 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.04.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

