Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $9,763,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $229,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $10,089,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.04.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.28. 1,479,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.