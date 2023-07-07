Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,842.62 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $221.51 billion and $9.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,842.62 or 0.06146214 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00041581 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030844 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017586 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013537 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003104 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,105 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
