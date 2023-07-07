Essex Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TMO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.82. 220,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,528. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

