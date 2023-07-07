Essex Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.24. 504,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,694. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.