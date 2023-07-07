Essex Savings Bank Has $438,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068,568. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

