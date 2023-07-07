Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.52. The stock had a trading volume of 341,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,175. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

