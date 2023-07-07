Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.82 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

