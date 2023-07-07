Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294,273.46 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $294,273.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00321383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00923578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00544995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00063074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00140767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,205,135 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

