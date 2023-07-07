Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.53 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00004133 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.53 million and $280,999.49 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,093.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00322654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00940404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00556973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00063385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,180,604 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

