Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 7th (AC, BHB, CHK, DROOF, HBM, HSBC, NGD, OCX, OGEN, PRMW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 7th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.32).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 680 ($8.63).

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

