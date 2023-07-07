Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
