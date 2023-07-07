EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $261,380.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,626.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 374,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,079. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,503,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.