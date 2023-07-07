EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $261,380.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,626.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EngageSmart Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 374,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,079. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
