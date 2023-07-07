Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Goncagul Icoren Sells 7,500 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,260.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $19,050.00.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,032,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,167. The company has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.14. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

