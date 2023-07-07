Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Goncagul Icoren Sells 7,500 Shares

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVFree Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,260.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $19,050.00.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,032,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,167. The company has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.14. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.