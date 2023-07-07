Energi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131,488.43 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $131,488.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,182,968 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

