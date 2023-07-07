Energi Price Reaches $0.0408 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $128,971.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,209,732 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

