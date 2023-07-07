Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,575 shares of company stock worth $11,751,367. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 531,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

