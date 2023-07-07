Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LLY traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.85. 419,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $434.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

