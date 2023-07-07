Edward J. Dulac III Sells 5,182 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 602,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 275,734 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

