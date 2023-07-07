Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

