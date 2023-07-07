East Imperial (LON:EISB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

East Imperial Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.76.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

