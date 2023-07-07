Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

LON EYE opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,500.00 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.74).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.