Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

