Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

