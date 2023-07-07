Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.76 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

