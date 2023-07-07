Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,951,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $313.13 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.95.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

