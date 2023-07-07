Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perrigo Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

PRGO opened at $33.06 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

