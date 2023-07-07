Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 949 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

