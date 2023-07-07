Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 6,824 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

