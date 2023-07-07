E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
E3 Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35.
About E3 Metals
E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
