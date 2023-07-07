Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 1,446,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,683. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

