Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VB stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,786. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

